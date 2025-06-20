American Airlines to Introduce New Routes Between Cape Cod, Two U.S. Cities

American Airlines is introducing a new seasonal nonstop service between Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis and Chicago as well as Hyannis and Philadelphia this week.

The airline began offering flights between Cape Cod Gateway Airport and Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, June 19. It will introduce a flight route between Cape Cod Gateway Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, June 21.

According to a Boston.com report, the Chicago flights will operate every Saturday through Aug. 30, while the Philadelphia flights will run daily through Tuesday, Sept. 2.

These new airline routes complement American Airlines' summer service between Cape Cod Gateway Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Both of these seasonal routes started in 2024.