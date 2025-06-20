American Airlines to Introduce New Routes Between Cape Cod, Two U.S. Cities
American Airlines is introducing a new seasonal nonstop service between Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis and Chicago as well as Hyannis and Philadelphia this week. The airline began offering…
American Airlines is introducing a new seasonal nonstop service between Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis and Chicago as well as Hyannis and Philadelphia this week.
The airline began offering flights between Cape Cod Gateway Airport and Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, June 19. It will introduce a flight route between Cape Cod Gateway Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, June 21.
According to a Boston.com report, the Chicago flights will operate every Saturday through Aug. 30, while the Philadelphia flights will run daily through Tuesday, Sept. 2.
These new airline routes complement American Airlines' summer service between Cape Cod Gateway Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Both of these seasonal routes started in 2024.
“Expanded American Airlines seasonal service to Chicago and Philadelphia from Hyannis represents a significant milestone for Cape Cod Gateway Airport and the entire region,” said Katie Servis, Cape Cod Gateway airport manager, in a statement shared with Boston.com. “Cape Cod and Southern New England residents and visitors alike now have more options to conveniently access American's global network, with connections to more than 200 destinations around the world — all without the hassle and expense of having to travel to Boston or Providence. We are connecting Cape Cod to the world.”