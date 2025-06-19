What’s Your “I Do This Now So Future Me Doesn’t Suffer” Habit?
Let’s be honest. “Future Me” hates my guts. She’s out there, exhausted, hunched over, surrounded by unfolded laundry and un-prepped coffee, whispering, “Why does she do this to me every…
Let’s be honest. “Future Me” hates my guts.
She’s out there, exhausted, hunched over, surrounded by unfolded laundry and un-prepped coffee, whispering, “Why does she do this to me every single time?”
Because present me? Oh, she’s busy. She’s tired. She’s full of lies and empty promises.
That’s why I loved this Reddit thread where someone asked:
“What’s your ‘I do this now so future me doesn’t suffer’ habit?”
Here are the answers.
And no, I don’t do most of these. But I’m inspired-ish.
- Clean the house on Thursday, so you can chill on Friday night.
(Wow, must be nice to be that kind of organized wizard.)
- Dishes right after eating.
I let mine soak. In guilt.
- Laying out clothes the night before.
If you count “digging through laundry piles like a raccoon,” then sure.
- Going to the gym and doing mobility exercises for middle-aged me.
I stretched once in 2019 and still brag about it.
- Flossing.
I do this.
- Getting gas after work, not before.
My car knows fear. It runs on “E” and vibes.
- Prepping the coffee the night before.
I like to start my day with a chaotic treasure hunt for filters.
- Writing things down so I remember.
Or I can play "Why Did I Walk into This Room" on hard mode.
- Pulling off socks NOT inside out.
This is next-level maturity. I am not there yet.
- Wiping down the shower glass after every use.
Wait, I actually do this too!!
- And finally: “Nah, man. [Eff] that tomorrow me guy.”
Now that I relate to.
So what’s your future-you-saving habit? Or are you, like me, just hoping that version of you develops time-travel powers and comes back to punch present-you in the face?