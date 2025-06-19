The Picklr to Debut New Danvers Indoor Pickleball Facility at Endicott Square

ContestsEvents
One of the nation's leading indoor pickleball venues is set to open another location in Massachusetts.

The Boston Real Estate Times reported on Tuesday, June 17, that The Picklr has signed a lease with KeyPoint Partners for space at Endicott Square in Danvers. It will occupy a 36,192-square-foot building that previously housed a Bed Bath & Beyond. 

This announcement marks a significant expansion for the quickly growing national pickleball facility brand. The Picklr will serve recreational and competitive pickleball players with state-of-the-art courts, an on-site pro shop, free clinics, and official partnerships with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). When the new Danvers location opens later this year, it will be The Picklr's third club in Massachusetts.

Endicott Square is located on Endicott Street, between Routes 128 and 114 in Danvers.

