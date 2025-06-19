Hall of Fame Open Reveals Competitor Fields for 2025 Tournament

NEWPORT, RI – JULY 4: A general view of courts 1 and 2 at the Campbell’s Hall of Fame Tennis Championships at the Tennis Hall of Fame on July 4, 2005 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Hall of Fame Open will bring an extraordinary lineup of tennis talent to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 6 to 13. This year's tournament will celebrate the return of women's professional tennis to Newport for the first time in more than 30 years.

American players will include Hailey Baptiste, Jenson Brooksby, Christopher Eubanks, and Alycia Parks. These athletes will join Grand Slam contenders and rising stars from across the globe.

This year's Hall of Fame Open will feature ATP Challenger and WTA 125 competitions. Each draw will offer $200,000 in prize money.

“This year's Hall of Fame Open boasts an exceptional player field, featuring Grand Slam contenders, title winners so far this year, and stars on the rise,” said Brewer Rowe, the tournament's director, in a statement shared with What's Up NewP. “Fans can watch double the tennis on our grass courts while still enjoying all of the unique amenities that make the Hall of Fame Open one of the most intimate environments on tour.”

The lineup of women's competitors represents a powerhouse of talent. Seven players are currently ranked in the top 100, including four Americans. Parks, who advanced to the third round of the Australian Open this year, and Baptiste, who had an impressive run at Roland-Garros, are among the top-tier entries.

On the men's side, 2023 Houston champion Brooksby will return to Newport after advancing to the final in 2021. He's joined by Eubanks, who secured his spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2024, and five-time ATP Tour champion Adrian Mannarino.