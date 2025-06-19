Bruce Springsteen Has Even More ‘Lost Albums’ for Release

Next week, Bruce Springsteen will release Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a box set containing seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. Believe it or not, The Boss has even more "lost albums."



In a new interview with The New York Times, Springsteen shared that a follow-up release, appropriately titled Tracks III, is already finished. This set features material recorded all the way back to his 1973 debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., up to 2024.



"So there was a lot of good music left," said Springsteen. "There are five full albums of music."

Details on the New Bruce Springsteen Box Set Tracks II

While a release date for Tracks III wasn't confirmed, Tracks II: The Lost Albums comes out on June 27. In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."



He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."

Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased songs. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

LA Garage Sessions '83

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Faithless

Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Twilight Hours

Perfect World