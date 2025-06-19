ContestsEvents
Bruce Springsteen Has Even More ‘Lost Albums’ for Release

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Next week, Bruce Springsteen will release Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a box set containing seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. Believe it or not, The Boss has even more "lost albums."

In a new interview with The New York Times, Springsteen shared that a follow-up release, appropriately titled Tracks III, is already finished. This set features material recorded all the way back to his 1973 debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., up to 2024.

"So there was a lot of good music left," said Springsteen. "There are five full albums of music."

Details on the New Bruce Springsteen Box Set Tracks II

While a release date for Tracks III wasn't confirmed, Tracks II: The Lost Albums comes out on June 27. In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."

He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."

Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased songs. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

  • LA Garage Sessions '83
  • Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
  • Faithless
  • Somewhere North of Nashville
  • Inyo
  • Twilight Hours
  • Perfect World

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD formats at BruceSpringsteen.Store. Also available for pre-order is Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums on vinyl and CD.

Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
