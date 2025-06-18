Tufts University Study Say Coffee Will Help Your Lifespan

With the sheer amount of coffee that the average American consumes now growing exponentially, it’s good to know that it might be helpful and helpful. The consumption of coffee has continued to grow year over year in the USA.

There is an abundance. He of coffee shops on just about every corner in the country. Whether it’s Dunkin’ or Starbucks, Panera, Caffe, Nero, or dozens of other coffee purveyors, we love our java.

Over the past few years there has been a lot of talk about whether or not coffee is a healthy drink. There are people who think that too much of a good thing is not great for us. Caffeine in small doses can be fine however, in today’s coffee culture, we may be over doing it.

True that too much caffeine can affect your heart rate and could also spike blood pressure. Especially for those of us that are sensitive to it. Being in tune with how your body reacts to caffeine is vital, the last thing you want is to put too much stress on your cardio vascular system.



Great news for coffee lovers

There's a new study out from Tufts University, which shows that "drinking one to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily is associated with lower overall mortality" . . . particularly from cardiovascular causes.

Who would’ve ever thought that daily coffee Isabel? Extending your lifespan? You would think that raising your heart rate would be a long-term negative, but it turns out not to be the case. Remember, the study was conducted on the benefits of black coffee.

You don't have to ditch the additives completely. Black coffee . . . and coffee with "low levels of added sugar and saturated fat" . . . were associated with a 14% lower risk of death, compared to no coffee consumption.

Hold the cream and sugar

This study does not suggest that filling your coffee with lots of cream and sugar is healthy, that might actually be worse for you than having no coffee at all. If you have too much added milk and sugar, you should consider tapering that off as much as possible.

And "low added sugar" was defined as 2.5 grams per 8-ounce cup, or approximately half a teaspoon. And "low saturated fat" was defined as 1 gram per 8-ounce cup, or 5 tablespoons of 2% milk, 1 tablespoon of light cream, or 1 tablespoon of half-and-half