ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tufts University Study Say Coffee Will Help Your Lifespan

With the sheer amount of coffee that the average American consumes now growing exponentially, it’s good to know that it might be helpful and helpful. The consumption of coffee has…

Bob Bronson
Woman checks phone while outside a coffee shop

Happy mature Asian woman surfs internet on mobile phone sitting at small table on outdoors cafe terrace on autumn day

With the sheer amount of coffee that the average American consumes now growing exponentially, it’s good to know that it might be helpful and helpful. The consumption of coffee has continued to grow year over year in the USA.

There is an abundance. He of coffee shops on just about every corner in the country. Whether it’s Dunkin’ or Starbucks, Panera, Caffe, Nero, or dozens of other coffee purveyors, we love our java.

Over the past few years there has been a lot of talk about whether or not coffee is a healthy drink. There are people who think that too much of a good thing is not great for us. Caffeine in small doses can be fine however, in today’s coffee culture, we may be over doing it.

True that too much caffeine can affect your heart rate and could also spike blood pressure. Especially for those of us that are sensitive to it. Being in tune with how your body reacts to caffeine is vital, the last thing you want is to put too much stress on your cardio vascular system.

Great news for coffee lovers

There's a new study out from Tufts University, which shows that "drinking one to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily is associated with lower overall mortality" . . . particularly from cardiovascular causes.

Who would’ve ever thought that daily coffee Isabel? Extending your lifespan? You would think that raising your heart rate would be a long-term negative, but it turns out not to be the case. Remember, the study was conducted on the benefits of black coffee.

You don't have to ditch the additives completely.  Black coffee . . . and coffee with "low levels of added sugar and saturated fat" . . . were associated with a 14% lower risk of death, compared to no coffee consumption.

Hold the cream and sugar

This study does not suggest that filling your coffee with lots of cream and sugar is healthy, that might actually be worse for you than having no coffee at all. If you have too much added milk and sugar, you should consider tapering that off as much as possible.

And "low added sugar" was defined as 2.5 grams per 8-ounce cup, or approximately half a teaspoon.  And "low saturated fat" was defined as 1 gram per 8-ounce cup, or 5 tablespoons of 2% milk, 1 tablespoon of light cream, or 1 tablespoon of half-and-half

So, what is the right amount of coffee to drink daily? The studies suggest two or 3 cups a day will suffice and is better than just one cup. You must remember that technically a cup there’s only 8 ounces, and that’s a lot smaller than your average coffee shop large.

(Science Daily)

CoffeelifespanTufts University
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
HGTV Highlights Massachusetts’ Best Adventure Spot
Human InterestHGTV Highlights Massachusetts’ Best Adventure SpotAnne Erickson
Celebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Rolls Out New Robot That Can Tattoo Clients
Human InterestCelebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Rolls Out New Robot That Can Tattoo ClientsYvette DeLaCruz
trust
Human InterestTrust Me? This One Trait Will Make You HappierLauren Beckham Falcone
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect