Trust Me? This One Trait Will Make You Happier

Child in swimming pool. Having fun on vacation at the hotel pool. Colorful vacation concept.

So apparently, if you want to be blissfully happy forever and ever (like fairytale-level happy), all you have to do is this one simple thing:

Trust people.

Yep. That's it. Just trust.

According to a new study out of the Netherlands, the magical secret to lifelong happiness isn’t money, or abs, or front-row concert tickets. Nope—it’s just trusting other humans.

Now, listen. I get it. Sounds sweet. Warm fuzzies. “The world is good” and all that jazz.

But here’s the thing...

I don’t buy it.

Do I believe trust is important? Yes.

Do I believe blind belief leads to joy and rainbows and spontaneous jazz hands? Absolutely not.

I believe in trust but verify—a motto I now live by thanks to the real MVP of my happiness: Life360.

I’ve never been happier now that I can track every move my loved ones make! My daughter is late for school? Got it. Husband “working late”? Oh really? Then why’s your little dot still parked at McDonald's?

It’s not creepy—it’s honest joy through data.

Anyway, back to this Dutch study. They say that trusting people makes us happy. Then being happy makes us want to trust more. It's like an emotional smoothie. A trust-happy loop.

But here’s the kicker: it works best when you trust the people closest to you. That makes sense. Because if you’re putting all your trust in the general public, I hope you enjoy disappointment and missing Amazon packages.

Also—big relief here—they found that believing in institutions like the government or healthcare systems doesn’t do much for your happiness. THANK GOODNESS. Because I have exactly zero trust in any of those. And now I don’t have to feel guilty about it.

So sure, go ahead and have a little faith if you want to boost your happiness. Smile at a stranger. Lend your friend your favorite hoodie and pray it comes back.

But me? I’ll be smiling too—watching those little GPS dots move around on my Life360 map like a very content, mildly paranoid sorceress.