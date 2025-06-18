Netflix’s ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Celeb Dishes on Boston’s Culinary Scene in His Show’s Eighth Season

"Somebody Feed Phil" star Phil Rosenthal pulled up a chair and discovered why Boston can dish out the very best on the plate and in the glass.

“This is a cannoli that will change your life,” Boston restaurateur Nick Varano said to Rosenthal as the two gathered in Modern Pastry at the beginning of Rosenthal's Boston-themed episode of his show's eighth-season run. "Somebody Feed Phil" will make its season eight premiere on Wednesday, June 18.

Although Rosenthal admits that he has visited Boston occasionally in the past, the Boston-themed episode of his show was his first full immersion into the city's culinary scene.

“This was a full week of eating in Boston, and I absolutely loved it,” he told Boston magazine's Rachel Lee Blumenthal in a phone conversation before the release of the new season. “I loved walking around. I loved the old neighborhoods. I loved the history. I loved the people. It was so much fun.”

According to Rosenthal, the best dishes he had in Boston while filming for his show include the jerk duck dish at Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester and a lamb shank at La Royal in Cambridge. He further explained that Boston's excellence in providing a superior dining ambiance is a testament to the city and its people.

"There's nothing you can do better. It is unique and diverse and wonderful, and you have traditional stuff like the diner [he visited South Boston's Galley Diner in the episode], and you have the personalities of the people — it's perfect the way it is," he said.