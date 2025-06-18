ContestsEvents
Musical Guest to Headline 28th Annual Boston Pops on Nantucket Summer Concert

Get ready to rock out to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Jetties Beach in Nantucket when Bruce In The USA joins Boston Pops Esplanade…

Michael Vyskocil
Boston Pops on Nantucket

Photo: Nantucket Cottage Hospital/Yellow Productions

Get ready to rock out to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Jetties Beach in Nantucket when Bruce In The USA joins Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra as musical guest for the orchestra's 28th annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 9. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.

Called “the most powerful and intense Springsteen tribute on the planet,” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band began performing on the Las Vegas Strip during the winter of 2004. The Bruce In The USA band features world-class professional musicians who have performed at many of Springsteen's old haunts. They include The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, as well as large theaters and performing art centers across the country.

The annual Boston Pops on Nantucket summer concert is one of the largest and most well-attended events on Nantucket. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital. 

According to a news release, general admission tickets are on sale through Nantucket Cottage Hospital's website. Limited reserved seating options are available by calling 508-825-8250.

Boston PopsBruce SpringsteenNantucket
Michael VyskocilWriter
