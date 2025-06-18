Musical Guest to Headline 28th Annual Boston Pops on Nantucket Summer Concert

Get ready to rock out to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Jetties Beach in Nantucket when Bruce In The USA joins Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra as musical guest for the orchestra's 28th annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 9. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.

Called “the most powerful and intense Springsteen tribute on the planet,” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band began performing on the Las Vegas Strip during the winter of 2004. The Bruce In The USA band features world-class professional musicians who have performed at many of Springsteen's old haunts. They include The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, as well as large theaters and performing art centers across the country.

The annual Boston Pops on Nantucket summer concert is one of the largest and most well-attended events on Nantucket. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital.