ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Proof That Your Brain Is Melting

Well, well, well. My brain was right all along. According to a new study, working 50+ hours a week literally breaks your brain. Not metaphorically. Not in a “ugh, I’m…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
brain

Worried Female Owner Of Coffee Shop In Financial Difficulty Looking Through Bills Using Laptop And Calculator

Well, well, well. My brain was right all along.

According to a new study, working 50+ hours a week literally breaks your brain. Not metaphorically. Not in a “ugh, I’m so tired” kind of way.

No—actual, physical brain changes.

MRI-level drama.

Researchers studied 110 healthcare workers, because apparently, scanning the brains of people who are constantly drowning in stress and sleep-deprivation was the easiest way to prove a point.

They split them into two groups: normal humans and the overworked zombies logging 52 hours a week or more.

Guess what they found?

Overworked brains had “significant changes” in areas responsible for executive function and emotional regulation.

Translation: You can’t make decisions, your memory’s a mess, you’re emotionally unhinged, and you probably cried in your car this morning over a DM disaster.

Also? Your attention span is trash. You're reading this while switching tabs between Slack, your inbox, a Zoom you forgot was still open, and an Amazon cart full of stuff you don’t need.

And I’m supposed to be surprised? Please. I’ve felt this in my bones. Every time someone bragged about “hustling” 60 hours a week, I died a little inside. Now science backs me up: overworking doesn’t make you a superhero. It makes you forget where you parked your car, cry during dog food commercials, and leave your phone in the fridge.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—taking mental health days isn’t lazy. It’s literally protecting your brain from turning into warm pudding.

And before anyone says, “It’s just a phase! I’m grinding now so I can relax later,” let me gently remind you: that "later" brain might not be able to function well enough to relax. Or find its keys.

So yes, I feel completely vindicated. I nap, I unplug, I leave work at work—and now I know I’m not lazy. I’m just preserving what little executive function I’ve got left.

Take the day off. Your neurons will thank you.

brainHoursWork
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Avoid Dating a Manchild: Here’s How According to Dating Experts
Human InterestAvoid Dating a Manchild: Here’s How According to Dating ExpertsYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: June 17
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 17Michael Garaventa
The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you've never experienced before.
Human InterestFun Summer Massachusetts Things to DoAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect