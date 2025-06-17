Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Let Your Pets Sleep With You

ContestsEvents
Bob Bronson
Full confession time, my family has always had pets in the house since we were married nearly 30 years ago. We have had cats multiple breeds of dogs and birds, and even a chinchilla.

Like most American families, we love all of our pets, and treat them as part of the family. This more than likely means for most of us that by treating them such you want them to have the very best. That means the very best food and veterinary care that you can provide.
Like you, we spoil our pets, they have more toys than any of our kids ever did combined. They have the best and most healthiest foods that we can afford.
This being said, there is one thing that we have drawn on the line when it comes to spoiling her pets. That is, letting them sleep in our bed at night. Sure, they jump on the bed and take naps during the day because they love

It wasn’t always like this for us, for many years our dogs would sleep with us at night. Most of the time we had two dogs, fortunately they were smaller in size so didn’t take up too much room, however that wasn’t a problem.

What made us finally call quits on letting them sleep with us was their constant moving and shuffling and hogging the bed.

Time for separate beds?

Sleeping with dogs is no picnic, they wake up in the middle of the night scratching their ears, or yawning or heaven forbid if something has made them a bit gassy. That is a final straw.

A few years ago, we made the decision to put our dogs in their crates at night. We thought it would be tough for them to get used to sleeping away from us, but it turned out, they enjoyed their own space.


Here’s why you should not sleep with your pets

Melissa Milanak, a sleep health professor, notes that most people at her clinic report their pets frequently disturbing them at night.

Dogs may wake up multiple times, while cats tend to be active during low-light hours. Milanak says removing pets from the bed may be difficult, as owners often associate them with their sleep routine.

Milanak says you can give your pet alternative sleeping arrangements. For instance, you might put a dog bed in your bedroom so they can still be nearby. If you have cats, they are nocturnal and prefer freedom of movement at night.

Getting a good night sleep is more important to you than your pets, because they have the opportunity to nap anytime they want during the day. You probably don’t.

It may seem difficult at first, but in the long run, everybody will be happier, and according to the sleep expert, healthier as well

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
