Fenway Park Workers Authorize Strike in Advance of Red Sox Home Game

Workers at Boston's Fenway Park authorized a strike on Sunday, June 15, in their attempt to obtain better wages and limit automation of their jobs, which would include positions at beer kiosks and self-checkout stations.

Workers approved the decision in a 647-33 vote just hours before a scheduled game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday, June 15.

Workers did not walk off the job during the game. The Red Sox do not play another home game until June 27, but Fenway will host Irish singer Hozier for back-to-back performances on Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 24.

“If there's a strike here, it's going to be a major disruption,” said Carlos Aramayo, president of UNITE HERE Local 26, which is representing the Fenway workers, at a press conference on Sunday. “And if management doesn't wake up and actually figure out how to bargain, there will be a strike at Fenway Park.”

In a statement made to The Boston Globe, Chris Collom, a spokesperson for Aramark, which provides concession services at the ballpark and employs the workers, said the company intends to continue working with the union toward reaching a settlement that satisfies everyone. “In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure that services are not interrupted,” Collom said.

The decision to authorize the strike comes after several months of strained negotiations between the Fenway workers and Aramark. These workers, who include beer sellers, servers, and souvenir vendors, are concerned about wages and automating certain services, like checkouts, at the ballpark, which is reducing the quantity of shifts available to workers.