Cape Cod Baseball League Celebrates Opening Day, Honors Alumni

The Cape Cod Baseball League celebrated its 102nd Opening Day on Saturday, June 14, as the Wareham Gatemen hosted the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in a home opener at the renovated Spillane Field. The Harbor Hawks won 7-2 over the Gatemen.

Before the Gatemen began their season, community sponsors and four Gatemen alumni participated in a pregame ceremony to celebrate the team and the Wareham community.

Four Gatemen alumni also returned to Spillane Field: Pitcher Joe Flynn, catcher Matt Walsh, pitcher Keith Bilodeau, and pitcher Chris Cabe all joined in throwing the first pitch.

According to a report by the Cape Cod League, Joe Flynn played with the Gatemen in 2010 and 2011. He pitched 37 innings out of the bullpen in his two years with the Gatemen, posted a 1-1 record, and attained a combined 2.43 ERA, 10 earned runs, and 19 strikeouts. He was honored as the Coca-Cola pitcher of the week in 2010.

Reuniting with Flynn is fellow Raven teammate Matt Walsh. Walsh served as the backstop for the Gatemen during the 2012 championship-winning season. He batted .255 in 29 games in 2013.

Keith Bilodeau, a Sagamore native and Maine Black Bear, pitched for two seasons with the Gatemen in 2009 and 2010. He was a key relief pitcher in 26 combined appearances during this span.