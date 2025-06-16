Win The B-52s & Devo Tickets!

Ready to relive the energy, the sound, and the unforgettable vibe of two iconic bands in one epic night? 105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to win tickets to see The B-52s and Devo on their Cosmic De-Evolution Tour live at the Xfinity Center on October 2nd, with special guest Lene Lovich.

This is your moment to experience a show packed with hits that defined a generation—“Rock Lobster,” “Whip It,” “Love Shack,” and so many more—all performed by the original legends who brought them to life.

Imagine you and a guest heading out to a fall evening concert under the stars, surrounded by fans who know every lyric. Whether you’ve been spinning these records since they dropped or you’ve just discovered the magic of their sound, this show promises a night of unforgettable music, dancing, and fun.

🎶 Why You’ll Want to Win:

A legendary double-bill of two powerhouse bands

The chance to dance, sing, and celebrate the music that still holds up today

A perfect night out with a friend, partner, or fellow music fan

Whether you're reliving your favorite concert memories or creating new ones, this is the kind of event you'll be talking about long after the last encore. So, don’t wait.

Register To Win Below.

Enter your information, click “Submit,” and you’re in the running. It’s that simple. Keep your ears on 105.7 WROR—Boston’s home for 80s, 90s & More Variety—for all the latest on this can't-miss concert experience.