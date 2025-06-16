LadyFest MV to Revisit Oak Bluffs in October for Charity Music Festival

A music festival that benefits the Island's domestic violence prevention program will make its return to Oak Bluffs this fall after a one-year pause last year.

Festival organizers for LadyFest MV obtained permission from the Martha's Vineyard town select board on Tuesday, June 10, to hold the festival at Alley/Waban Park on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a Vineyard Gazette report, the festival will highlight women artists and benefit the nonprofit CONNECT to End Violence, which was organized in 2017.

Last year, the festival's organizers Kelly Feirtag and Rosie Guerin chose not to hold Ladyfest MV because they wanted to take time to reimagine the event.

One of the changes that LadyFest MV attendees will notice this year is the relocation of the festival from Circuit Avenue to Alley/Waban Park, located at 29 Tuckernuck Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

“We have outgrown Circuit,” Feirtag announced at the select board meeting. “As always, we'll throw as much money as we possibly can to CONNECT to End Violence.”