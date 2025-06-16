Ketchup on Eggs? Heinz Says YES and Me TOO.

Do you put ketchup on your eggs?



Do people look at you like you’ve just committed a crime against breakfast?



Well, friends, our long, condiment-shamed nightmare might be over.

Heinz—bless their tomatoey little hearts—is finally stepping in to normalize the ketchup-on-eggs lifestyle. That’s right. They’re rebranding bottles at 100 Waffle Houses around the country to say “Breakfast Ketchup.”

Same ketchup, new vibe.

And honestly? It's about time.

Heinz says one in four people already use ketchup at breakfast. Which means we’re not the weirdos—we’re the trendsetters. You’re welcome, America.

Even better, some diners are getting limited-edition ketchup bottles shaped like maple syrup bottles. So you can sneak your ketchup like it’s contraband—or just feel fancy.

And listen, I fully support this movement. But I’d like to take it a step further. Heinz, if you’re listening:

Let’s go ahead and normalize ketchup on hot dogs, too.

Yes, I said it. I’m a grown-ass woman and I love ketchup on my hot dog. People act like this is some toddler nonsense, like I should be eating it off a paper plate with a juice box. WRONG. When it’s paired with mustard and relish?

Chef’s. Freaking. Kiss.

And while I’m confessing, let’s just go all in:

I put ketchup on my steak.

I know. I KNOW. I’m sorry. But also not really.

Also? I dip my chips in ketchup. Not fries. Chips. Like the crunchy, salty kind from a bag. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it. It’s tangy, it’s sweet, it’s everything.

Now, before you send me to live in exile with the other culinary outlaws, know this:

That’s the end of my ketchup weirdness.

I’m not like those folks on Reddit putting ketchup on ice cream or brushing their teeth with it or whatever madness is going on over there. (I checked. It’s...a wild ride.)

But ketchup on eggs? That’s my hill. And I’m thrilled Heinz is building a little Waffle House fort on top of it.

So grab a bottle of “Breakfast Ketchup,” slather those scrambled eggs, and eat in peace. We’ve suffered long enough.