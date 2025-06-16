How Boston Ranks In Longest Commutes

If you have ever driven to and from work in Boston traffic, then you know how miserable it can be. We are world-famous for our aggressive driving styles and have rightfully earned the nickname "Massholes".

Some wear that name as a badge of honor, wearing t-shirts with it emblazed across the chest "proud to be a Masshole!" You can buy bumper stickers and coffee mugs that feature that slogan proudly and boastfully.

Is it all our fault? Well, spend sometime in Greater Boston with our extremely long commutes, and you will come to understand our less than cordial disposition on the roads. We know how to use our car horns with expert timing and maximum effect. That's not to mention how adept we are at throwing a finger in the air to either point out where to go or what to do to yourself.

Yes, Boston commutes are enough to test even the most saintly among us. There are very few of us that have not issued an expletive or two at least a few times while behind the wheel. It would take an extraordinary person to constantly "turn the other cheek" and let things go.

Of course, we're not trying to make excuses for our high dudgeon during our commutes, rather we are trying to explain to people why we have such bad reputations as drivers. Maybe this study will help explain us in a more scientific way because it's cold hard data that shows everyone how long our average commutes take each day.

Check out this study on the worst commutes in the USA

The average US commute time stands at 26.8 minutes, a 0.4-minute increase from the previous year, as per 2023 Census Bureau data analyzed by Yardi Kube. This uptick is likely due to more individuals heading back to the office. Yardi Kube identifies the top cities with the longest and shortest commute times. The data sheds light on the cities where commuters spend the most time traveling to and from work.

The top 10 longest commutes in the U.S. are:

New York City, 40.1 minutes

Chicago, 33.0 minutes

Los Angeles, 31.4 minutes

Philadelphia, 31.1 minutes

San Francisco, 30.9 minutes

Long Beach, California, 30.4 minutes

Washington, DC, 30.4 minutes

Boston, 30.2 minutes

Oakland, California, 29.9 minutes

Baltimore, 28.5 minutes