How Boston Ranks In Longest Commutes

Bob Bronson
traffic jams in the city, road, rush hour

Stock Image

If you have ever driven to and from work in Boston traffic, then you know how miserable it can be. We are world-famous for our aggressive driving styles and have rightfully earned the nickname "Massholes".

Some wear that name as a badge of honor, wearing t-shirts with it emblazed across the chest "proud to be a Masshole!" You can buy bumper stickers and coffee mugs that feature that slogan proudly and boastfully.

Is it all our fault? Well, spend sometime in Greater Boston with our extremely long commutes, and you will come to understand our less than cordial disposition on the roads. We know how to use our car horns with expert timing and maximum effect. That's not to mention how adept we are at throwing a finger in the air to either point out where to go or what to do to yourself.

Yes, Boston commutes are enough to test even the most saintly among us. There are very few of us that have not issued an expletive or two at least a few times while behind the wheel. It would take an extraordinary person to constantly "turn the other cheek" and let things go.

Of course, we're not trying to make excuses for our high dudgeon during our commutes, rather we are trying to explain to people why we have such bad reputations as drivers. Maybe this study will help explain us in a more scientific way because it's cold hard data that shows everyone how long our average commutes take each day.

Check out this study on the worst commutes in the USA

The average US commute time stands at 26.8 minutes, a 0.4-minute increase from the previous year, as per 2023 Census Bureau data analyzed by Yardi Kube. This uptick is likely due to more individuals heading back to the office. Yardi Kube identifies the top cities with the longest and shortest commute times. The data sheds light on the cities where commuters spend the most time traveling to and from work.

The top 10 longest commutes in the U.S. are:

  • New York City, 40.1 minutes
  • Chicago, 33.0 minutes
  • Los Angeles, 31.4 minutes
  • Philadelphia, 31.1 minutes
  • San Francisco, 30.9 minutes
  • Long Beach, California, 30.4 minutes
  • Washington, DC, 30.4 minutes
  • Boston, 30.2 minutes
  • Oakland, California, 29.9 minutes
  • Baltimore, 28.5 minutes

So, there you have it, Boston ranks as having the 8th worst commute times in America. Hopefully this will explain our not so friendly countenance on the roads. Please forgive us.

commutetrafficWork
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
