Climb Aboard a Floating Barbecue Doughnut Boat for a Sail Around Padanaram Harbor

What if you could spend a summer day on the water and barbecue at the same time? A new experience coming to the Padanaram Harbor down in Dartmouth will allow people to do both without needing a boating license.

The New Bedford Standard-Times reported that new floating barbecue doughnut boats will be available to rent on the Padanaram Harbor. GrubTub is offering an innovative boating adventure that features specialty-designed boats with a built-in barbecue grill at the center.

GrubTub owner Joey Chedid told The Standard-Times that he was seeking a way to create a new market for entertainment on the waterfront.

"I've spent years on the water growing up. After seeing something similar in Dubai, I saw the potential of bringing it to Dartmouth to make it accessible for locals to experience boating in a unique way while taking in the stunning views of the area," said Chedid.

This doughnut boat can accommodate up to eight people. Daily rentals are available three times each day. For three hours, individuals, their families, and friends can witness spectacular harbor views while grilling up some good food.

Morning rentals begin at 9 a.m. for $175. Afternoon rentals begin at 1 p.m. for $215, and sunset rentals begin at 4:30 p.m. for $275. Special concert rentals on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. cost $295.

The concert rentals complement Apponagansett Park's summer concert series. Boat renters are able to enjoy front-row waterfront seats where they can witness live bands in a private concert setting.