Study Says Brutal Honesty Strengthens Friendships
Is honesty the best policy? Have you had a friend who asked you to be brutally honest with them and you were reluctant to tell them the hard truth? Perhaps…
Is honesty the best policy? Have you had a friend who asked you to be brutally honest with them and you were reluctant to tell them the hard truth? Perhaps you were the person that was on the receiving end of tough and honest feedback and weren't comfortable with it.
We may say that we want the honest truth and feedback but, it is hard to both deliver it and receive it. Feelings can be hurt and it could cause lasting damage.
It takes two brave people to have a brutally honest conversation. The best of these situation‘s are when both are being open to criticism, no matter how brutal it can be. If it is only one person doling it out, it’s not fun for the recipient.
Tough talks can be brutal but the results are good
A recent study from the University of Rochester reveals that being brutally honest in relationships has significant benefits, even during challenging conversations.
Researchers observed 214 long-term romantic couples discussing changes one partner wanted the other to make. Both expressed and perceived honesty led to improved emotional well-being, higher relationship satisfaction, and increased motivation to change immediately after the conversation.
Couples that did this found that they had greater satisfaction within their relationship even three months later. That shows long lasting effects of honesty are possible after the tough conversation is done.
The study emphasizes the importance of authentic communication in strengthening The relationship with both parties, desiring to improve the quality of their time together. It is also important that the line of communication remain open throughout the entire day of the relationship, otherwise, old habits cannot return.(Studyfinds)