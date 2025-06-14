Enjoy A Sunset Cruise with Elan Trotman and friends

Be one of five lucky winners to set sail on a sunset cruise for an unforgettable night of high-energy jazz, soulful rhythms, and skyline views as Elan Trotman and Aric B take over Boston Harbor with City Cruises Live. Elan’s masterful horn textures and groove-driven sound blend seamlessly with Aric B’s smooth R&B stylings, creating a performance full of surprises and dynamic energy. With special guest DJ Maverick keeping the vibes alive, this is not just a concert—it’s an exclusive, up-close experience designed for true music lovers. Enjoy a delicious multi-course buffet dinner while taking in breathtaking views as you cruise by Boston’s historic waterfront. Elevate your evening with the VIP experience to enjoy exclusive benefits like early boarding, meet & greets, and more. With limited spots available, this intimate night on the water is an experience you don’t want to miss.