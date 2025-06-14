Enjoy A Sunset Cruise with Elan Trotman and friends
Be one of five lucky winners to set sail on a sunset cruise for an unforgettable night of high-energy jazz, soulful rhythms, and skyline views as Elan Trotman and Aric B take over Boston Harbor with City Cruises Live. Elan’s masterful horn textures and groove-driven sound blend seamlessly with Aric B’s smooth R&B stylings, creating a performance full of surprises and dynamic energy. With special guest DJ Maverick keeping the vibes alive, this is not just a concert—it’s an exclusive, up-close experience designed for true music lovers. Enjoy a delicious multi-course buffet dinner while taking in breathtaking views as you cruise by Boston’s historic waterfront. Elevate your evening with the VIP experience to enjoy exclusive benefits like early boarding, meet & greets, and more. With limited spots available, this intimate night on the water is an experience you don’t want to miss.
Tickets can also be purchased here: https://www.cityexperiences.com/city-cruises/live/boston/sunset-jazz-elan-trotman-and-friends/
About this Experience
- Duration 3 hours
- Multi-course buffet dinner View Dining Menu
- Shared cabaret seating
- Stunning city skyline views
- Live show experience
Schedule
General Boarding: 6:30 PM
Cruising: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Contest Details: For the “Enjoy A Sunset Cruise with Elan Trotman and friends” contest, visit www.wror.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning June 14, 2025 at 12:00AM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on June 17, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to five (5) winner(s) on June 18, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) pair of tickets to the Elan Trotman event on June 22, 2025 aboard the City Cruises Live sunset cruise in Boston Harbor, Boston, MA. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $160.00. Otherwise, WROR-FM’s General Rules apply and are available here.