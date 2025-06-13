Two Massachusetts Beaches Named Among Best Places in US to Watch Sunsets

A new study by Gourmet Marketing ranks Mayflower Beach in Dennis and Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown as the second- and third-finest spots nationwide for sunset viewing.

After analyzing countless TripAdvisor comments, researchers found sunset references in 30.2% of Mayflower Beach reviews. Herring Cove Beach followed close behind at 25.5%. The findings paint a clear picture: these spots captivate visitors when day turns to dusk.

"Cape Cod charm meets postcard-perfect sunsets at Mayflower Beach in Dennis. Famous for its expansive tidal flats and shallow pools that reflect the fading light like glass, it's a favorite for families during the day and romantic sunset seekers by night," stated the study findings according to the Cape Cod Times.

What sets Herring Cove Beach apart? Its western-facing position at Cape Cod's tip offers a rare sight on the Atlantic coast - the sun sinking into the water, a view typically reserved for Pacific shores.

New Jersey's Sunset Beach claimed the top spot. The Pacific Northwest made its mark with two Washington state locations: First Beach in La Push and Golden Gardens Park, securing places in the top rankings.

Two Connecticut shorelines, Dubois Beach and Compo Beach, placed fifth and ninth. Front Beach in Mississippi, St. Pete Beach in Florida, and Virginia's Cape Charles Beach rounded out the elite group.

This ranking is based on real visitor experiences rather than expert opinions. The data came straight from beachgoers who shared their thoughts online.