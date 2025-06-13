ContestsEvents
Is This The End For Hotel Front Desk People?

Bob Bronson
Automated futuristic hotel reception desk

smart hotel in hospitality industry 4.0 concept, the receptionist robot (robot assistant ) in lobby of hotel or airports always welcome customer the service is including room, information provision

It’s summer and that means it is vacation time! That means travel to places near and far. Whether you are going to the beach camping in the woods or checking into a hotel, this is the season to get out of town.
if you opt to stay at a fine hotel, you know what to expect when it comes time to check in. If you’re lucky, the check-in process will be a breeze. More often than not, checking in is a hassle that feels like a waste of time.
After pulling up to the hotel, and finding a parking spot, lugging your bags, and whatever travel items you have with you into the lobby the last thing you want to do is wait. Unfortunately, waiting in lines at hotel. Check-in is what can be expected.

With hotel management and ownership looking for ways to save money and cutting back, one of the first sacrifices are the people at the front desk. Often times you will roll your luggage into the lobby and find yourself in a long line because the check-in staff is short staffed.

Most of us by now are using the Internet to book our hotel stays. We use either a third-party booking service online or go directly to the hotels website. Technically you have already checked in because often times you have already made a deposit or have paid for your state entirely.

Is this the end of days for hotel check-in staff?

According to a new report, 70% of American travelers are more likely to check themselves into a hotel using an app or a self-service kiosk, instead of walking up to a traditional front desk.

And this preference skyrockets to 82% among Gen Z travelers.

Hotel front desks used to be a Wiard Park of your stay. You were greeted by a friendly reception guest that welcomed you to the hotel with open arms. Of course, you could expect to wait a while before such greeting.

With the advent of kiosks, popping up everywhere and allowing customers to do their own check in, this probably does spell the end for most hotel front lobby people. After all you could go in to a fast food or coffee shop these days and order everything on the menu on a kiosk without Todd, came to a human. So it only makes sense that this is the wave of the future for hotels.

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
