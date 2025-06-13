It’s summer and that means it is vacation time! That means travel to places near and far. Whether you are going to the beach camping in the woods or checking into a hotel, this is the season to get out of town.

if you opt to stay at a fine hotel, you know what to expect when it comes time to check in. If you’re lucky, the check-in process will be a breeze. More often than not, checking in is a hassle that feels like a waste of time.

After pulling up to the hotel, and finding a parking spot, lugging your bags, and whatever travel items you have with you into the lobby the last thing you want to do is wait. Unfortunately, waiting in lines at hotel. Check-in is what can be expected.

With hotel management and ownership looking for ways to save money and cutting back, one of the first sacrifices are the people at the front desk. Often times you will roll your luggage into the lobby and find yourself in a long line because the check-in staff is short staffed.

Most of us by now are using the Internet to book our hotel stays. We use either a third-party booking service online or go directly to the hotels website. Technically you have already checked in because often times you have already made a deposit or have paid for your state entirely.

Is this the end of days for hotel check-in staff?

According to a new report, 70% of American travelers are more likely to check themselves into a hotel using an app or a self-service kiosk, instead of walking up to a traditional front desk.

And this preference skyrockets to 82% among Gen Z travelers.

Hotel front desks used to be a Wiard Park of your stay. You were greeted by a friendly reception guest that welcomed you to the hotel with open arms. Of course, you could expect to wait a while before such greeting.