Grill 23 & Bar Named Top Steakhouse in Massachusetts

Foodie Haven magazine picked Boston's Grill 23 & Bar as the state's finest steakhouse. The selection came as part of their nationwide search for top meat-serving spots.

"Grill 23 & Bar, located in the vibrant city of Boston, offers an upscale dining experience that is both modern and lively. Known for its sleek decor and ambient lighting, it provides an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and inviting. The menu features a selection of prime steaks, each cooked to perfection," wrote Foodie Haven's review.

The downtown spot outshone its rivals through a mix of stellar cooking and striking setting. Their wine picks add extra sparkle to meals.

This win puts Grill 23 in rare company. Each state picked just one winner, with strict rules about food and service.

Foodie Haven's experts saw something special here. "Grill 23 & Bar's dedication to quality and innovation is evident in every dish, making it a standout destination in Massachusetts's dining scene," the publication told WUPE.

Despite its coastal roots and fish-loving ways, Massachusetts holds its own in steak circles. Fine cuts sizzle on grills from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.