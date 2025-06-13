Boston World Cup Games Set to Bring $1.1 Billion Economic Boost in 2026

Seven FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium, temporarily renamed "Boston Stadium," will pump an estimated $1.1 billion into the Greater Boston economy. The games will spark 5,000 new jobs across the area.

"It's bigger than I've ever seen in my lifetime and perhaps that we'll see in the next lifetime, I'm not sure," said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston, to the Boston Globe.

This World Cup dwarfs past tournaments. With 48 teams playing 104 matches, it's twice as big as when the U.S. hosted in 1994. Back then, six matches at Foxboro brought in $50 million - a fraction of today's projections.

Tax coffers should swell by $60 million. Preparations will cost between $75 and $100 million. The feds have set aside $625 million for security at all U.S. venues.

Stadium work kicks off after football season ends. Workers must strip out the lower bowl's corners to fit FIFA's field specs. A state-of-the-art grass pitch with advanced lighting and ventilation will replace the current field.

Mass transit will handle most fan movement. The MBTA plans extra trains and new bus lines for match days. Traffic control plans remain in development.

FIFA has claimed 3,900 nightly hotel rooms for about 40 days. Room bookings start this week. More options will open up once team locations are set in December.

Games will start June 13, with a quarterfinal clash on July 9. December's draw will reveal which nations play in Boston.

"We're super excited about the prospect of hosting teams from across the globe here, especially those that might have more cultural fit to our incredibly diverse community here in Boston," said Sheridan to NBC Boston.