WaterFire Providence Reveals 2025 Exhibition Schedule Highlighting Rhode Island Artists

The Waterfire in Providence Rhode Island are a series of bonfires lit just above the Woonasquatucket River and is reflected in the waters

WaterFire Providence has revealed a summer and fall exhibition lineup at the WaterFire Arts Center. Five distinctive shows will feature Rhode Island's dynamic cultural and creative heritage.

The season will open with Inside Out, which runs now through July 6. According to the Newport Buzz, Kate Blacklock's solo exhibition will detail themes of identity, memory, and motherhood through paintings.

Growing the NetWorks will run from July 10 through Aug. 31 at the Main Hall and gallery with works by a new group of artists nominated by 2024's NetWorks Rhode Island participants. Artist talks and interactive programs will support this exhibition.

During the fall, emerging talent will be featured through Family Business, running from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. This group installation by the 2024–2025 WaterFire Accelerate cohort will invite six artists to transform gallery spaces into settings that embrace the intersection of family, memory, and personal history.

Curators Sihan Chen and Isa Makielski will present Nothing Follows Its Spontaneous Course from Oct. 23 to Nov. 9. This concept-based show will consider how automation and machine systems redefine our idea of home. This exhibition will run simultaneously with WaterFire Providence's 30th Annual Fine Furnishings Show.

Finally, BuyArt will herald the holiday season from Nov. 13 to Jan. 4 with a holiday marketplace featuring affordable small creations. Weekend markets will include The Good Trade and the Providence Artisans Holiday Shows.

View more details about these upcoming exhibitions on the WaterFire Providence's website.

