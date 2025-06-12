When it comes to the unwritten rules of friendship, there are certain ones that need no explanation. With Bro Codes, someone has decided to write the down.

What is Bro Code? Among “bro’s” there have to be certain rules that are a must to adhere to. For most guys, you learned what they were through the friendships that you had growing up.

These rules encompass everything from dating no-no’s to how to be available for a brother. Some of the rules address the proper way to approach asking for favors, big and small.

Some of these bro code rules may seem petty and insignificant, while others can be very demanding and put your friendships to the test. Especially when it comes to loyalty, and being there for a brother, no matter what.

We present the Top 5 Unbreakable Bro Code Rules

1. If you call your bros over to help you move or to unload furniture, you are required to provide food and/or booze. This also means that everybody is aware that this is you asking them to help move. This rule also, although unstated means that you will, upon asked, will return the favor to all of those that helped you

2. If you did not buy it, never take the last one. This could be anything from the last bottle of beer to the last cigar or a slice of pizza on the table. Always be sure whoever bought it gets last dibs.

3. Just show up when called upon . . . it's like "Throwing up the Bat-Signal." Did Batman ever call Commissioner Gordon when the bt signal was sent out in Gotham city? No, he did not, and neither should you.

4. Riding shotgun is a responsibility: You're a copilot, not a passenger. The number one rule of riding shotgun is stay awake no matter what. You need to be there to keep the driver awake and alert, and to assist him in any navigation issues.

5. If your bro calls you in the middle of the night and says, "Hey, are you up for a coffee?" . . . you just say "Where do we meet?" No further questions.