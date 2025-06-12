ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Top 5 Unbreakable Bro Code Rules

When it comes to the unwritten rules of friendship, there are certain ones that need no explanation. With Bro Codes, someone has decided to write the down. What is Bro…

Bob Bronson
Young people playing at a party

Group of friends enjoying a lively game of beer pong outdoors in a park, laughing and celebrating together under the warm summer sun

When it comes to the unwritten rules of friendship, there are certain ones that need no explanation. With Bro Codes, someone has decided to write the down.

What is Bro Code? Among “bro’s” there have to be certain rules that are a must to adhere to. For most guys, you learned what they were through the friendships that you had growing up.

These rules encompass everything from dating no-no’s to how to be available for a brother. Some of the rules address the proper way to approach asking for favors, big and small.

Some of these bro code rules may seem petty and insignificant, while others can be very demanding and put your friendships to the test. Especially when it comes to loyalty, and being there for a brother, no matter what.

We present the Top 5 Unbreakable Bro Code Rules

1.  If you call your bros over to help you move or to unload furniture, you are required to provide food and/or booze. This also means that everybody is aware that this is you asking them to help move. This rule also, although unstated means that you will, upon asked, will return the favor to all of those that helped you

2.  If you did not buy it, never take the last one. This could be anything from the last bottle of beer to the last cigar or a slice of pizza on the table. Always be sure whoever bought it gets last dibs.

3.  Just show up when called upon . . . it's like "Throwing up the Bat-Signal." Did Batman ever call Commissioner Gordon when the bt signal was sent out in Gotham city? No, he did not, and neither should you.

4.  Riding shotgun is a responsibility:  You're a copilot, not a passenger. The number one rule of riding shotgun is stay awake no matter what. You need to be there to keep the driver awake and alert, and to assist him in any navigation issues.

5.  If your bro calls you in the middle of the night and says, "Hey, are you up for a coffee?" . . . you just say "Where do we meet?"  No further questions.

There you have it, if you stick to these five basic bro code rules, you should enjoy many long, lasting friendships with the boys, break them at your own peril, because sometimes Bro’s have very long memories

BrotherfriendRelationships
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Massachusetts’ Most Expensive Suburb
Human InterestMassachusetts’ Most Expensive SuburbAnne Erickson
This Day in Sports History: June 12
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 12Michael Garaventa
cheating
Human InterestIs an A.I. Side Piece Cheating? Yes or No, But Definitely WTFLauren Beckham Falcone
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect