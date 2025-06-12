ContestsEvents
Checkers Brings Burgers to New Worcester Location

Michael Vyskocil
Checkers Fries

Photo: Checkers/Press Photo

The fast-casual restaurant chain Checkers is expanding to New England, bringing its burgers to the region.

A press release issued on Monday, June 9, from the real estate firm Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates noted that Checkers will open a new location at 99 Gold Star Blvd. in Worcester. Checkers will occupy the space formerly held by Honey Dew Donuts, which shuttered its doors in March.

Mouhamad Saleem and Kelly Moughal will operate the new Worcester Checkers location. Saleem and Moughal also own and operate Checkers locations in New York, as well as Little Caesars and Subway locations in Worcester, according to the release shared with MassLive.

A spokesperson for the real estate firm confirmed on Monday that the brokers Mark Johns and Thomas Bodden do not know when Checkers will open. 

According to the company's website, Checkers and its sister restaurant, Rally's, currently do not operate any locations in Massachusetts or New England. New York, the closest state with either brand, has 32 restaurants.

Items on the menu served at both restaurants include burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, french fries, fried fish sandwiches, hot dogs, milkshakes, and slushies.

Michael VyskocilWriter
