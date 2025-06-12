Blue Man Group Ends 30-Year Boston Run in July 2025

After wowing audiences since 1995, Blue Man Group will perform its last show at Boston's Charles Playhouse on July 6, 2025. The group's crazy, paint-filled performances have brought more than 4.5 million people to their theater.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of Blue Man Group Boston, a camaraderie that has been celebrated by the Boston community since we first opened in 1995 at the Charles Playhouse," said General Manager Jonathan Screnci to Broadway World.

The group first hit the stage at NYC's Astor Place in 1991. They came to Massachusetts four years later, kicking off a three-decade run that would stack up over 10,000 shows.

Three buddies - Matt Goldman, Chris Wink, and Phil Stanton - came up with the idea in the late 1980s. They blended gritty NYC street art with music, comedy, and crowd interaction to create something completely different.

Blue Man Productions keeps the performances fresh across all locations. Each city needs seven to nine full-time performers who have to nail tough auditions to wear the famous blue makeup.

While Boston joins Chicago and NYC in closing down, people can still catch shows in Las Vegas, Orlando, and other cities like Berlin and Shanghai.

Since they started, these blue-faced performers have blown away more than 50 million people worldwide with their unique style of entertainment.

No clear reason was given for the Boston closure. Though a North American tour is coming up, specific dates haven't been announced yet.

"Blue Man Group is truly one-of-a-kind — an iconic and globally celebrated production thanks to the incredible dedication of its cast, crew, front of house, management, and creative team," Screnci said.