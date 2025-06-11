Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: June 13-June 15
Boston is alive with celebrations, music, and movement this weekend. From the vibrant Boston Pride For the People Parade & Festival to the historic Bunker Hill Parade, the city embraces community and tradition. Events such as Pride at the Gibson and the Back Bay Shuffle offer unique ways to engage with art, history, and dance, while fans can catch the Red Sox or enjoy world-class performances at the Boston Early Music Festival.
Boston Pride For the People Parade & Festival
- What: Boston Pride For the People
- When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 11 a.m.
- Where: Parade starts in Copley Square, the festival is on Boston Common, and the block party is at City Hall Plaza
- Cost: The parade is free; the festival may have associated costs
The Boston Pride For the People Parade & Festival is the largest Pride event in New England, drawing over 1 million attendees. Celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility and community, the event features a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony, festive parade, lively block party, and an inclusive festival at Boston Common.
Pride at the Gibson: Art Exhibition and Historical Talks
- What: Pride at the Gibson: Art Exhibition and Historical Talks
- When: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. (ticketed entry available every 30 minutes)
- Where: Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston
- Cost: General Admission is $15, Student and Member $12, Children 12 and under are free
Celebrate Pride Month with "Tales from the House of Gibson," reprised by artist Hannah Barrett. Featuring oversized portraits of imagined androgynous descendants of the Gibson family, Barrett blends their distinctive style with the Victorian objects on display to reimagine queer history in a domestic setting. These vibrant works explore gender and identity through a historical lens, offering a fresh perspective on the stories that homes like the Gibson House contain.
The Back Bay Shuffle
- What: The Back Bay Shuffle
- When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Where: The Maso Studio at The Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave., Boston
- Cost: $22 per person
The Huntington partners with Boston Lindy Hop to present the Back Bay Shuffle, a lively swing dance event in the historic 1925 Maso Studio ballroom. The night begins with a beginner-friendly lesson led by BLH instructors, followed by social dancing to top jazz DJs. All are welcome to join the fun. With concessions, cold drinks, strong air conditioning, and an accessible venue, the atmosphere is set for an unforgettable evening of vintage style and modern energy.
Other Events
This weekend, Boston is buzzing with energy, from historic parades and classical performances to one of baseball's fiercest rivalries:
- Bunker Hill Parade: Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 12:30 p.m., beginning in Vine Street, marching via Bunker Hill Street, Main Street, Monument Avenue, Monument Square, and Winthrop Street, and finishing in Common Street, Boston
- New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 1:35 p.m. at Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- Boston Early Music Festival Presents BEMF Youth Ensemble, BEMF Beyond Borders, and A String Fort Smith: Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. at New England Conservatory, 90 Huntington Ave., Boston