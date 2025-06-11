ContestsEvents
Is an A.I. Side Piece Cheating? Yes or No, But Definitely WTF

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Look. I love a good robot - I mean, look at the Roomba and it doesn't even fold laundry, but we need to talk about this A.I. boyfriend/girlfriend thing. Because apparently, this is where we are now.

According to Match.com’s latest “Singles in America” report, people are turning to A.I. for help with dating—like, a lot of people. A quarter of singles are using A.I. to write messages, build profiles, and basically Cyrano themselves into a relationship. Which is... fine? Kind of? Maybe? Whatever.

But then it gets weird.

Like, really weird.

One in six people admitted they’ve used A.I. as a “romantic companion.” Yes, you read that right. They’re fake-dating a chatbot. Whispering sweet nothings to a glorified Clippy. That’s not dating.

That’s hosting a TED Talk for a party of one.

And here’s where it hits freak flag city: 40% of people now say that once you’re in a real relationship, having an A.I. sidepiece counts as cheating.

That means 60% DO NOT.

What kind of world are we living in?

A.I. is going to take ALL the jobs. If you know what I mean.

Is A.I. cheating?

Oh, it’s absolutely cheating. But more than that—it’s bizarre. This isn’t just sneaky. This isn’t even a gray area. It’s imaginary friend with benefits territory.

And I'm sorry, but if you're stepping out on your partner with an algorithm? It's time for a serious chat... with a real therapist. Not ChatGPT playing one in a sexy voice.

A third of Gen Z and a quarter of Millennials have tried this. And look, I get it. Dating is hard. People ghost. Apps suck. But if you're pouring your heart out to an A.I. and calling it “romantic companionship,” it’s not love. It’s software dependency.

Bottom line? If you wouldn't do it with a real person, don’t do it with one built out of 1s and 0s. And if you’re flirting with your phone more than your partner?

Yeah. That’s cheating. And also—you need to get away from the computer.

