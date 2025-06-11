ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Conan O’Brien Rides MBTA Bus on His Way to Cambridge

Former late-night TV host and Brookline native Conan O’Brien made a surprise appearance on an MBTA bus headed to Cambridge on Saturday, June 7.  Boston Carmen’s Union, Local 589, shared on…

Michael Vyskocil
Conan O'Brien

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: (L-R) Conan O’Brien poses backstage during the Featured Session: “Claiming the Future of Entertainment” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment)

Former late-night TV host and Brookline native Conan O'Brien made a surprise appearance on an MBTA bus headed to Cambridge on Saturday, June 7. 

Boston Carmen's Union, Local 589, shared on X a video of O'Brien thanking the bus driver, Craig Capavella.

“Let's hear it for this guy!” O'Brien shouted to passengers after shaking the driver's hand. “You've got the best bus driver in Cambridge right here!”

Passengers applauded O'Brien as he departed from the bus.

Boston.com speculated that O'Brien was likely in Cambridge to attend his 40th reunion at Harvard University. O'Brien, 62, graduated from Harvard in 1985 with a degree in history and literature.

Watch the video below:

CambridgeConan O'BrienMBTA
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Boston Tops List as Most Expensive U.S. City to Raise Children
Local NewsBoston Tops List as Most Expensive U.S. City to Raise ChildrenTim Staskiewicz
Gay Pride Parade Held In Boston
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: June 13-June 15Jennifer Eggleston
5 Film Festivals and Series to Experience This Summer
Local News5 Film Festivals and Series to Experience This SummerMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect