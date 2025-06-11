Conan O’Brien Rides MBTA Bus on His Way to Cambridge
Former late-night TV host and Brookline native Conan O'Brien made a surprise appearance on an MBTA bus headed to Cambridge on Saturday, June 7.
Boston Carmen's Union, Local 589, shared on X a video of O'Brien thanking the bus driver, Craig Capavella.
“Let's hear it for this guy!” O'Brien shouted to passengers after shaking the driver's hand. “You've got the best bus driver in Cambridge right here!”
Passengers applauded O'Brien as he departed from the bus.
Boston.com speculated that O'Brien was likely in Cambridge to attend his 40th reunion at Harvard University. O'Brien, 62, graduated from Harvard in 1985 with a degree in history and literature.
Watch the video below: