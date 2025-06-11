Conan O’Brien Rides MBTA Bus on His Way to Cambridge

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: (L-R) Conan O’Brien poses backstage during the Featured Session: “Claiming the Future of Entertainment” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment)

Former late-night TV host and Brookline native Conan O'Brien made a surprise appearance on an MBTA bus headed to Cambridge on Saturday, June 7.

Boston Carmen's Union, Local 589, shared on X a video of O'Brien thanking the bus driver, Craig Capavella.

“Let's hear it for this guy!” O'Brien shouted to passengers after shaking the driver's hand. “You've got the best bus driver in Cambridge right here!”

Passengers applauded O'Brien as he departed from the bus.

Boston.com speculated that O'Brien was likely in Cambridge to attend his 40th reunion at Harvard University. O'Brien, 62, graduated from Harvard in 1985 with a degree in history and literature.