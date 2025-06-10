ContestsEvents
This Is How Much “Me Time” Average Americans Get Each Day

Bob Bronson

Kick back and relax concept. Young beautiful brunette woman with blissful facial expression alone on the couch with her bare feet on coffee table. Portrait of relaxed female resting at home.

"Me Time" is another way of saying, this is the time I get to be by myself and do whatever I want to do without the constraints or considerations of those around you. It is a necessity to have some time that's set aside for you to do your own thing. Whatever that means.

So, what is quality "me time", well that depends on what you want to do with it. For some it's a few minutes alone sipping on your favorite beverage scrolling social media, or perhaps reading a book or heading to the gym.

Even something as less strenuous yet beneficial is taking a walk while listening to your favorite music station or a podcast. It's good for your physical and mental health.

Here's how much "Me Time" we get on an average day


According to a new report, the average American only gets 9.5 HOURS to themselves every month.  Which is . . . not a lot.

That's 570 minutes . . . but it breaks down to about 2 hours and 20 minutes per week, or just 20 MINUTES per day.

The most common things that get in the way are:  Family obligations . . . work commitments . . . financial constraints . . . social obligations . . . and "guilt."

This is woefully short of what we need to be our best selves, but what to do about it? That's the hard part because our time is now literally not our own. We have so many obligations between work and family that finding "me time" is near impossible.

The only way to get more of it, is to demand it. That's right, you have to insist on making some time for yourself daily and if not month to be your best self.

This means having conversations with our loved ones and let them know it's them, it's you and if they want the best of you, then you need time for yourself. Of course, it's hard to tell your workplace that you need more "me time", however you should make finding some alone time a priority, even if it means leaving for lunch every day and taking all of your designated breaks.

It all may sound selfish at first, but at the end of the day, you will need more than just 20 minutes of "me time". Here's hoping you find some.

(Talker Research)

Bob Bronson
