New Bedford Whaling Museum Sees Big Jump in Visitors, Thanks to Train Service and School Tours

The New Bedford Whaling Museum reported a 16.2% increase in visitors in the first quarter of 2025 compared to its first quarter of 2024, making this the largest quarterly attendance in more than a decade. The increase in attendance can be attributed to many factors, including active marketing, outreach to schools and homeschool networks, and new exhibitions and programming to which the museum invested year after year.

"While we can point to certain tactics that led to this success, what it comes down to is that we offer an incredible experience that resonates with visitors of all ages and backgrounds," said Museum CEO Amanda McMullen.

School group visits increased by 27.9% year-over-year, highlighting growing interest in educational field trips. The museum's national profile was further elevated in 2024 when it hosted three traveling exhibitions that drew more than 58,000 visitors across the country.

Access to the museum has also improved thanks to the MBTA's recently opened South Coast Rail, which connects the Greater Boston area to New Bedford. As part of a broader effort to enhance tourism, Mass Adventures has launched a curated package that combines museum admission with local dining experiences, encouraging visitors to explore the city's rich maritime heritage.

"Improving and expanding public transportation in Massachusetts isn't just about connecting commuters to their jobs, but also connecting people to arts and culture and leisure activities," said Dani Caisse, Communications Director for the MBTA.

Caisse stated that continuing to enhance the South Coast transit services will be critical to continued regional tourism growth.