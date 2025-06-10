ContestsEvents
Animal Rescue In Massachusetts Unlocks Cuteness

Two baby animals. One wild day. Zero chill. This month, officials helped a baby raccoon and a baby groundhog hitch a ride to Leyden Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation. Because, you…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Little Raccoon on tree

Two baby animals. One wild day. Zero chill.

This month, officials helped a baby raccoon and a baby groundhog hitch a ride to Leyden Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation. Because, you know, some days are for animal rescue now.

The raccoon? Just showed up on someone’s doorstep. Alone. Looking like it ordered pizza and forgot its wallet.

It stood on its hind legs like a tiny bandit-sized human. Adorable? Yes. Safe to cuddle? NOPE.

Meanwhile, the baby groundhog was found inside a batting cage. Tangled in netting. Probably trying to hit a few dingers before rehab.

Rookie move, little guy.

Animals Are Cute, But Safe?

Both are safe now, thanks to a super-kind local resident who stepped up and is driving them to Leyden. Hero status = unlocked. Also, a huge shoutout to our wildlife rehabbers who are basically real-life Disney princesses with tetanus shots.

Now, quick PSA:
If you find a baby raccoon (or even a big one), do NOT scoop it up like you're starring in a Pixar short.

  1. Don’t touch it. Rabies is real. So are other fun things like parasites and claws.
  2. Keep your pets away. One sniff too close and it’s a vet trip.
  3. Call your local animal control or licensed wildlife rehabber. That’s us, or someone like us. We’ve got gloves, crates, and weird snacks only raccoons like.

And seriously, if your first instinct is to run toward it yelling, “Do you need a hug?” like Buddy the Elf—please stop. Wild animals do not want your affection. They want snacks, safety, and a swift release back to the forest.

So, today we helped two babies. Tomorrow? Who knows. A squirrel in a laundromat? A goose in a nail salon? Anything’s possible.

It definitely takes a village—and this village has some solid animal instincts.

P.S. If you see a raccoon standing upright, it’s either very cold… or plotting something. Either way, call us.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
About
