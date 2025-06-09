The Earnhardt Docu-Series On Prime Is Fantastic

You don't have to be a NASCAR fan to thoroughly enjoy the new Earnhardt documentary series on Prime. It is in the end a story of an intense man who was driven by one thing...winning. Dale Earnhardt did a lot of winning in his time on Earth. Both on and off the track.

The documentary is done if 4 parts and starts with Earnhardt's humble roots where he grew up in Kannapolis a rural North Carolina town just outside of Charlotte, the epicenter of stock car racing.

His father, Ralph was a renowned race car driver that was legendary for his fierce driving skills that let to dozens of wins on the small track racing circuit. Ralph was a hard headed man and was not exactly a doting dad, he is not remembered for ever telling his son Dale he loved him, let alone hug him.

Racing cars was all Dale wanted to do as he idolized his dad, but if wanted to race, he would be on his own. Ralph didn't do much of anything in the way of getting his son a head start, saying "if you want to race cars son, you have to do it yourself".

That's exactly what young Dale Sr. did, buying a car from a junk yard and getting it race ready with the help of childhood friends. It didn't take him long to finish first and start taking the checkered flag.

He made his NASCAR debut at the age of 24 in 1975 and raced a limited schedule until landing his first full time ride in 1979, when he claimed the title Rookie of the Year and went on to win his first of seven championships the following year in 1980.

A true racing legend to the end

The series does a great job taking the viewer through Dale Earnhardt's racing career and personal life, featuring the commentary of his son and daughter Dale Jr and Kelley. They clearly loved their dad but, are willing to talk about his flaws as a father. It seemed that Dale struggled showing his love for them as much as his father did with him.

This isn't a bash the legend type of documentary, rather it is one that shows all aspects of a man who literally lived and died on the track.