Now We’re Throwing Baby Showers for Grandma

Introducting the Grandma Shower. Because apparently the fetus isn’t the only one who deserves a party. Some folks are throwing actual, gift-wrapped, mimosa-fueled parties to honor the grandmother-to-be. You know,…

She brought more than joy

Introducting the Grandma Shower. Because apparently the fetus isn’t the only one who deserves a party.

Some folks are throwing actual, gift-wrapped, mimosa-fueled parties to honor the grandmother-to-be.

You know, because she too is embarking on a magical journey… to occasionally babysit and definitely spoil the baby with loud, battery-operated toys.

People are calling these events “heartwarming.” A beautiful way to celebrate Nana’s next chapter.

Others? Not so warm. Some are calling it “a little narcissistic.” Others are saying it's it “deeply unnecessary.” Most are just quietly rage-scrolling through Amazon looking for yet another diaper cake.

Let’s be clear: this is in addition to the OG baby shower. And the co-ed baby shower. Oh, and let's not forget the sprinkle. And the sip-and-see. We are now officially partying harder for a baby’s arrival than we did for our own weddings.

And here’s the kicker—guests are expected to bring more gifts. For Grandma. Because, of course, Grandma needs a personalized burp cloth and a onesie that says "Mimi's Little Munchkin".

I mean, should we also throw a “Father’s Vasectomy is Official” Fiesta while we’re at it? A "Godmother Glam Gala"? Someone stop me before I register for my own "Childless-By-Choice Cheese Board Bonanza."

Now look, first-time grandparents? Totally exciting. They deserve a shout-out. Maybe a hug. A card. A toast.
But a whole damn party with balloons and a gift table?

Let’s not lose the plot. The point of a baby shower is to help out new parents—especially financially. Grandma, unless she's 42 and also raising this kid, probably doesn’t need another silver rattle.

Also—I am not a grandma, but if I were, I’d want martinis and oysters and a massage. Not a “Nana-to-Be” sash and a bottle warmer.

So unless you’re serving raw bar and gin, count me out.

Let the baby have the spotlight. Grandma’s been there, done that, and probably has the embarrassing baby photos to prove it

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
