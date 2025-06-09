Now We’re Throwing Baby Showers for Grandma

Introducting the Grandma Shower. Because apparently the fetus isn’t the only one who deserves a party.

Some folks are throwing actual, gift-wrapped, mimosa-fueled parties to honor the grandmother-to-be.

You know, because she too is embarking on a magical journey… to occasionally babysit and definitely spoil the baby with loud, battery-operated toys.

People are calling these events “heartwarming.” A beautiful way to celebrate Nana’s next chapter.

Others? Not so warm. Some are calling it “a little narcissistic.” Others are saying it's it “deeply unnecessary.” Most are just quietly rage-scrolling through Amazon looking for yet another diaper cake.

Let’s be clear: this is in addition to the OG baby shower. And the co-ed baby shower. Oh, and let's not forget the sprinkle. And the sip-and-see. We are now officially partying harder for a baby’s arrival than we did for our own weddings.

And here’s the kicker—guests are expected to bring more gifts. For Grandma. Because, of course, Grandma needs a personalized burp cloth and a onesie that says "Mimi's Little Munchkin".

I mean, should we also throw a “Father’s Vasectomy is Official” Fiesta while we’re at it? A "Godmother Glam Gala"? Someone stop me before I register for my own "Childless-By-Choice Cheese Board Bonanza."

Now look, first-time grandparents? Totally exciting. They deserve a shout-out. Maybe a hug. A card. A toast.

But a whole damn party with balloons and a gift table?

Let’s not lose the plot. The point of a baby shower is to help out new parents—especially financially. Grandma, unless she's 42 and also raising this kid, probably doesn’t need another silver rattle.

Also—I am not a grandma, but if I were, I’d want martinis and oysters and a massage. Not a “Nana-to-Be” sash and a bottle warmer.

So unless you’re serving raw bar and gin, count me out.