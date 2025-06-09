New Hampshire Boy Readies LEGO Creation for Global Competition

Arlo Mesinschi, a 12-year-old Dover resident, has completed a LEGO creation that he'll enter into competition as he makes a run to claim the title "Global Mini Master Model Builder."

During this competition, contestants worldwide build and showcase LEGO designs that best represent their hometown.

According to a News 9 report, Arlo, who was named Boston's 2025 Mini Master Model Builder earlier this year, has designed a rendition of the Boston Tea Party entirely from LEGOs. Arlo's work will be displayed at Boston's LEGO Discovery Center through June 30.