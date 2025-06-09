ContestsEvents
Honeygrow to Open Locations in Allston, Shrewsbury

A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding its footprint in the Boston area. According to a news release, Honeygrow aims to open its fourth location this month in Shrewsbury‘s Lakeway…

Michael Vyskocil

Photo Courtesy: honeygrow/prnewswire

Photo Courtesy: honeygrow/prnewswire

According to a news release, Honeygrow aims to open its fourth location this month in Shrewsbury‘s Lakeway Commons shopping mall, located at 193 Boston Turnpike, #4120. A second location will soon call home to 305 Guest St. in Allston.

Founder Justin Rosenberg explained to What Now Boston that he left his corporate job to launch the first Honeygrow in Philadelphia in 2012. The company has since expanded to 60 locations and more across nine states, including several locations in Fenway, Seaport, and Peabody's Northshore Mall.

Honeygrow has become well-recognized among customers for its made-to-order salads and stir-fries, as well as various honey-based dessert bowls called Honeybars. The menu accommodates various dietary needs, offering gluten-free, high-protein, vegan, and vegetarian options. Favorite customer dishes include Garlic Butter Shrimp Stir-Fry, Cold Sesame Noodle Salad, and Strawberry Shortcake Honeybar.

Learn more about the company on its website.

