Here’s How Many Sauces Do We Have In The Fridge

Remember back in the day when you would go to your fridge to grab a condiment for your burger or dog and you knew that you find ketchup, relish and mustard. If you were cooking a steak, you probably had a bottle of A1 or Heinz 57.

For the more adventurous, there were "hot sauces" like Tabasco Sauce which was as about as hot as you could get. When it came to sauces, were very limited compared to today.

Sauces started getting more varied and numerous back in the 80's when Americans started wanting more fun with their food and were tired of the same old staples. There were more and more hot sauces hitting the shelves and our fridges. In fact, there are retail stores that specialize in every kind of hot sauces that range from mild to wild and to off the charts varieties designed to make you "feel the burn"

Let alone sauces that are disguised as salad dressing like ranch and blue cheese which are used as dips much more than as topping for a healthy salad.

It was not just hot sauces that we have acquired a taste for, it's different kinds of ketchup flavors and mashed combos of mayo and ketchup and every sort of mustard.

It used to be that you would have a bottle or jar of yellow mustard for all your needs, then came brown mustards and fancy brands like Grey Poupon. Remember the commercials featuring rich people riding in limos saying, "pardon me, can you pass me the Grey Poupon?"

We have also gotten a taste for international sauces like sriracha and gochujang hot add-ons that come from Korea and every type of soy sauce from Japan.

What are we doing with all these sauces?

A new poll asked people what foods they think are best with sauce, and not surprisingly, French fries are #1. 73% of people say they're best dipped in sauces, like ketchup, hot sauce, ranch, barbecue sauce, or even mustard.

Chicken nuggets are second, followed by hot dogs . . . chicken wings . . . cheeseburgers . . . tacos . . . nachos . . . deli sandwiches . . . pizza . . . and vegetables.