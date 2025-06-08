Survey Ranks Red Sox Mascot Wally 22nd Most Popular

MONTERREY, MEXICO – MARCH 24: Wally the green monster, the Boston Red Sox’s mascot, greets the crowd from the field prior to the MLB Monterrey Series between the Boston Red Sox and Sultanes de Monterrey at estadio Mobil Super on March 24, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A new survey by BetUS ranked Wally the Green Monster 22nd among MLB mascots. The review looked at things like personality, looks, and social media following.

Arizona's Baxter took the top spot. Philadelphia's Phillie Phanatic grabbed second place, while Chicago's Clark the Cub and Cincinnati's Rosie Red led the pack. The review went beyond just mascots, looking at announcers and managers too.

BetUS used several methods to create these rankings. They looked at facial features using the Golden Ratio, checked social media reach, analyzed internet searches, and evaluated how well each mascot represents their team.

The big green guy has been entertaining fans at Fenway Park since 1997 - that's why he wears number 97. While fans weren't sure about him at first, he's become a beloved figure.

His hard work earned him a Golden Reggy from the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2022, recognizing his community involvement. Between games, he visits local schools and hospitals all over New England.

He's had some interesting moments too. During one Yankees game, he disappeared suddenly. Boston police started searching until he showed up safe a few hours later.

Outside the ballpark, Wally stays busy helping others. He shows up at charity events and visits classrooms, bringing smiles to Massachusetts hospitals and beyond.

Major League Baseball has 27 mascots entertaining fans. This new study is the first big look at which baseball mascots fans like most.

Baseball keeps finding new ways to connect with fans off the field. Teams now pay attention to how their furry friends impact social media and local communities.