What Are The Top 7 “Poor People Habits” We Would Keep Even If Rich

People say that they wouldn't change a thing if they came into a lot of money by winning the lottery or some other way, and they might be right. Based on what they say are Poor People Habits that they would hang onto even if they came into a lot of extra money.

What are these types of habits that we are not willing to let go of? They are mostly the type you develop over a lifetime and usually passed down from your parents influences.

For some they're considered to be a sign that the person is cheap or at best, frugal. If you ever re-use tinfoil or plastic baggies, you probably were taught not to waste as a kid and can't help yourself.

Here are the Top 7 Poor People Habits

1.  Using every single last drop of all products:  Squeezing the life out of toothpaste tubes, and if it's lotion, cutting open the container to get the last bit. What is wrong with using everything you paid for?. It may be a poor person’s habit but it’s a smart one.

2.  Always checking the "Clearance" section at clothing stores. Who wants to pay retail price for anything? A smart person will always look the best price on any purchase.

3.  Keeping leftover screws, nuts, and bolts from furniture kits and old, broken appliances.  Was probably passed down from fathers and grandfathers when these things were not so easy to come by. Fixing things was a way of life.

4.  Never wasting food. As long as you adhere to the proper expiration dates, there shouldn’t be anything wrong with this. Remember the golden rule of leftovers three days and out it goes.

5.  Using grocery bags as trash bags. Or a persons habit is a smart one, if it doesn’t become a situation where you never throw away a plastic bag. That borders on boarding, which is a lot different than being frugal.

6.  Checking restaurant prices before looking at the menu. These days you can just go online and check out the menu and prices and decide whether or not you want to make a reservation.

7.  Collecting all the complimentary soaps and products at hotels. If this is a poor persons habit, then it’s one worth keeping. What is wrong with taking the products with you if they haven’t been used up? You never know when you’ll need it.

Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! "I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World's Greatest City!" Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
