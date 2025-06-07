Boston’s Biggest Rooftop Bar Opens at Cambria Hotel in South Boston

Sitting high above South Boston, The Essex Rooftop kicked off its grand opening May 22 at the Cambria Downtown Hotel. This huge outdoor spot, located where West Broadway meets Dorchester Avenue, is now Boston's biggest open-air bar.

The place is divided into two main areas, with a ground-floor dining room and an amazing 14th-floor rooftop space. Each section has its own kitchen, serving up different menus for customers.

"Opening The Essex and Essex Rooftop represents an exciting evolution in my culinary journey... We've created two distinct experiences that honor Boston's dining culture while bringing fresh, West Coast-inspired flavors to the heart of the city," said Kristin Jenkins to MassLive.

From up top, visitors can take in stunning views of Back Bay's skyline and downtown's beautiful buildings. Colorful patio furniture and green plants give it a real California feel.

Up on the roof, people can snack on light bites like beef carpaccio or grab fresh lobster rolls while trying out one of twelve specialty cocktails. The downstairs restaurant offers bigger meals, like homemade Cavatelli and tasty burgers.

Taking the place of the old Six/West, this new spot is run by Jenkins, who also owns the well-known 1928 Beacon Hill restaurant.