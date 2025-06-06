Win Simple Minds Tickets All Week Long!

Don't You Forget About Simple Minds who are coming to Xfinity Center on June 15th for their Alive and Kicking Tour!

105.7 WROR is giving you another chance to win tickets to the show!

Just listen at 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p and 5p for the special code word. When you hear, you'll have twenty minutes to enter it below. The more code words you catch the more chances you have to win! It's that easy!

Listen live on the free 105.7 WROR App, stream us or tell your smart speaker to play 105.7 WROR.