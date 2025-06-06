Why Mornings Are Awesome
Mornings? I got this. I get up at 3:30 a.m. Yes. That is not a typo. That's not when I go to bed. That’s when I’m up and caffeinated.
It's part of the job, but I actually love it.
Now, I know what you’re thinking: "Are you okay?"
Honestly? Never better. Because mornings are perfection.
First off: No traffic. None. You could rollerblade down the highway in your bathrobe. I wouldn’t recommend it, but the road is yours.
Second: Silence. Real, deep, no-one's-texting-you silence. It’s just me, and only me and the gurgling of the coffee maker.
Speaking of: The coffee is better. At 3:30, it tastes like a warm hug from the universe. At 8 a.m.? It tastes like regret.
Also: The donuts are fresher. I’m first in line. I'm eating that perfect, just-glazed specimen while you're drooling into your pillow.
The sunrise? It hits different when you’ve already had a full conversation with yourself and three cups of joe.
Survey says: 38% of Americans are “bad at mornings.”
To them I say: try winning a sunrise. Try being the first human on Earth. Try showering with dignity because you have TIME.
Don’t be the 11% skipping tooth brushing. That’s a slippery slope to becoming just, well, gross.
So tomorrow, set your alarm early. Not “normal person” early. Like, stupid early.
Then wake up, sip your coffee, and feel superior.
We early birds aren’t just getting the worm.
We’re getting the bakery-fresh donut.