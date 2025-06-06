Why Mornings Are Awesome

Beautiful young pretty Asian woman wake up and make happy smile with white shirt at the white bed in the morning.

Mornings? I got this. I get up at 3:30 a.m. Yes. That is not a typo. That's not when I go to bed. That’s when I’m up and caffeinated.

It's part of the job, but I actually love it.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: "Are you okay?"



Honestly? Never better. Because mornings are perfection.

First off: No traffic. None. You could rollerblade down the highway in your bathrobe. I wouldn’t recommend it, but the road is yours.

Second: Silence. Real, deep, no-one's-texting-you silence. It’s just me, and only me and the gurgling of the coffee maker.

Speaking of: The coffee is better. At 3:30, it tastes like a warm hug from the universe. At 8 a.m.? It tastes like regret.

Also: The donuts are fresher. I’m first in line. I'm eating that perfect, just-glazed specimen while you're drooling into your pillow.

The sunrise? It hits different when you’ve already had a full conversation with yourself and three cups of joe.

Survey says: 38% of Americans are “bad at mornings.”

To them I say: try winning a sunrise. Try being the first human on Earth. Try showering with dignity because you have TIME.

Don’t be the 11% skipping tooth brushing. That’s a slippery slope to becoming just, well, gross.

So tomorrow, set your alarm early. Not “normal person” early. Like, stupid early.