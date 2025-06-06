ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Why Mornings Are Awesome

Mornings? I got this. I get up at 3:30 a.m. Yes. That is not a typo. That’s not when I go to bed. That’s when I’m up and caffeinated. It’s…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Mornings

Beautiful young pretty Asian woman wake up and make happy smile with white shirt at the white bed in the morning.

Mornings? I got this. I get up at 3:30 a.m. Yes. That is not a typo. That's not when I go to bed. That’s when I’m up and caffeinated.

It's part of the job, but I actually love it.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: "Are you okay?"


Honestly? Never better. Because mornings are perfection.

First off: No traffic. None. You could rollerblade down the highway in your bathrobe. I wouldn’t recommend it, but the road is yours.

Second: Silence. Real, deep, no-one's-texting-you silence. It’s just me, and only me and the gurgling of the coffee maker.

Speaking of: The coffee is better. At 3:30, it tastes like a warm hug from the universe. At 8 a.m.? It tastes like regret.

Also: The donuts are fresher. I’m first in line. I'm eating that perfect, just-glazed specimen while you're drooling into your pillow.

The sunrise? It hits different when you’ve already had a full conversation with yourself and three cups of joe.

Survey says: 38% of Americans are “bad at mornings.”
To them I say: try winning a sunrise. Try being the first human on Earth. Try showering with dignity because you have TIME.

Don’t be the 11% skipping tooth brushing. That’s a slippery slope to becoming just, well, gross.

So tomorrow, set your alarm early. Not “normal person” early. Like, stupid early.

Then wake up, sip your coffee, and feel superior.
We early birds aren’t just getting the worm.
We’re getting the bakery-fresh donut.

Morningssurveywakeup
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 6
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 6Michael Garaventa
Is It Safe To Take A Bathroom Break “Just In Case?”
Human InterestIs It Safe To Take A Bathroom Break “Just In Case?”Bob Bronson
tummy time
Human InterestADULT TUMMY TIME: We’re Babies NowLauren Beckham Falcone
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect