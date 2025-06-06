ContestsEvents
Amazon Unveils New Robotics Fulfillment Hub in Charlton

Gov. Maura Healey joined local and state leaders in Charlton on Tuesday, June 3, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new Amazon robotics fulfillment center. The new facility spans 2.8…

Michael Vyskocil
Amazon Fulfillment Center

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Gov. Maura Healey joined local and state leaders in Charlton on Tuesday, June 3, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new Amazon robotics fulfillment center. The new facility spans 2.8 million square feet and employs over 1,000 full-time staff members.

“With the launch of this building, it has not just been the hourly jobs into picking, packing, and stowing, but also a lot of the specialized roles," Amazon site leader Radhika Radhakrishnan said in a statement to Spectrum News. "Being the second robotic fulfillment center in Massachusetts just creates amazing opportunities.”

Amazon officials demonstrated the capabilities of this new operation. When customers click or tap the “buy” button on their purchases, the product's travels begins at centers like Charlton's. The item then travels through more than 10 miles of conveyor belts as workers and robotic technology work together to prepare it for delivery to customers' homes.

“What we have is our Amazon robotic technology, which enables our employees to work safer,” said an Amazon representative in a statement shared with WGGB-TV and WSHM-TV. “We have the robots, which can reduce those ergonomic risks and take away the need to walk long distances. What that enables is for our employees to be able to do what they do best, which is delighting customers, finding new ways to improve promises, bringing packages to your doorstep at the click of a button.”

Amazon's community partnership agreement with Charlton will extend for the next 20 years. You can tell if your packages came from the Charlton facility by looking for the “ORH3” label on the Amazon bag or box.

AmazonCharlton
Michael VyskocilWriter
