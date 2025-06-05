Steve Perry Auctioning Journey Items to Benefit Wildfire Victims

'In a statement via Rolling Stone, Perry said, "I’m excited to open up my personal archives and give fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey. Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive. These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it’s the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and treasured in your own personal collections.



He added, "Some of my special items include handwritten lyrics, my own personal gold and platinum records, albums from my personal collection, test pressings, and even tour merchandise from years past. And most importantly, all the proceeds from this archive sale will go to support victims of the Los Angeles fires with the help of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me. Let’s help make a difference together."



As of publishing, the item in the auction that has the highest bid is the hand-written lyric sheet for the Journey classic "Don't Stop Believin'." The current bid is $9,200.01.



The auction closes on Friday, June 13 at 3 p.m. Complete details can be found at DarkivesCollectibles.com.