City of Providence Details Activities for PVDFest 2025 on Sept. 5-6

PVDFest 2025 is shaping up to be a dynamic community celebration of diversity and culture. The event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 5 and 6. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, June 3, Providence officials representing the mayor's office, FirstWorks, and the Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism announced this year's “showstopping spectacle.” Squonk's Brouhaha will bring visual theater, music, and a 30-foot puppet head to the experience.

The event will also feature the unveiling of a large-scale mural as part of Providence's 40-year-long celebration of AS220. PVDFest will also feature an illuminated marketplace showcasing LGBTQIA + vendors, artists, and performers.

The Battle of the Bands and the Mural Battle will provide local bands and artists with opportunities to compete in live performances.

“One of the great things about PVDFest is that we have so many wonderful festivals in this city,” said Providence Mayor Brett Smiley in a statement shared with ABC6 News in Providence. ”Many cultural festivals, many neighborhood events, PVDFest is the one place and the one time that everyone comes to one place together. All communities all cultures, all corners of our great city, and beyond the city come to celebrate our creative capital.”