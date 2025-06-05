Boston 10K Pro Field to Include Boston Marathon Champion Sharon Lokedi

The Boston Athletic Association shared the lineup for the professional field for this month's Boston 10K on Tuesday, June 3. Boston Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi will headline the women's field.

At the Boston Marathon, Lokedi set a new course record, interrupting Hellen Obiri's quest for a triple win with a finishing time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds.

Lokedi said she is looking forward to returning to Boston for a shorter event on June 22.

“Winning the Boston Marathon is a highlight of my career so far,” said Lokedi in a media release shared with The Boston Globe. “I'm excited to return to Boston to race the 10K and relive the same feeling from the marathon.”

The route for the Boston 10K begins on Charles Street and crosses the Longfellow Bridge for an out-and-back before reaching Memorial Drive. It then crosses over the Harvard Bridge on Massachusetts Avenue. Runners then make a loop through Kenmore Square, turn right on Hereford Street, and turn left onto Boylston Street. They'll finish between the Boston Common and the Public Garden.

In addition to Lokedi, the women's field includes 2024 New York City Marathon champion Sheila Chepkirui and last year's Boston 10K winner, Melknat Wudu from Ethiopia.

The men's pro field will feature Tanzania's Gabriel Geay, the Boston Marathon runner-up in 2023. U.S. Olympian Joe Klecker and Kenya's Dennis Kitiyo also head up the athletic talent pool.

In the women's wheelchair field, four-time Boston Marathon and five-time Boston 10K champion Tatyana McFadden will compete. Two-time Boston Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk will feature in the men's wheelchair division.