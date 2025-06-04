Top 6 Things People Had In Common About High School

ContestsEvents
Whether you're about to graduate from High School this year or getting ready for you 50th reunion, we all share common memories of that time in our lives. Some are fond and some not so much. It is a time that we remember so well because they were such formative years.

Most of us hit freshman year at 15 or so years old and having gone through the first part of puberty and were eager to have the independence that comes with being a high schooler. Maybe you were athletic and played on the various sport teams or perhaps you were in the band and had dozens of friends.

You may have been shy and stayed with a small circle of friends or you were in one of the popular cliques that everyone wanted to join. Either way. those days were filled with good old fashioned teenage angst.

A recent poll asked Americans if they could go back and relive their high school days all over again and the majority said yes they would. Most said they would do things differently, however .

55% would go back and do it again, but most said they'd do things a little differently 5% aren't sure 40% said no way, once was enough.  

The poll was designed to ask the question would you go back to school and do it all over again and what are your most common shared experiences with your fellow students.

The poll asked about 50 different high school experiences to see how common they are, or were. 

Here are the Top 6

1.  Did you have a crush on someone in high school?  87% of us did. So basically everybody whoever went to high school had a crush on someone during their four years

2.  Had a specific friend group or clique?  83%. Depending on your likes and dislikes, and what type of activities you enjoyed, you would find like minded students to be friends with.

3.  Took a class you loved?  79% This shows that high school was not all that bad, you enjoyed at least one class during that time, it was probably your favorite subject as well.

4.  Took a class you hated?  Also 79% This could’ve been anything from chemistry to algebra or physics. Then again, a lot of students don’t like history or English either.

5.  Went to at least one high school football game?  68%. 63% also went to at least one high school dance. People who got the most out of their high school years. Enjoyed these extra curricular activities.

6.  Kissed someone?  68% we hope that whoever you kissed was your high school crush. If not, at least you did experience your first kiss during high school, congratulations.

Bob Bronson
