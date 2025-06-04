Seven-Story Office Building Planned Behind Fenway Park’s Left Field Wall

Just behind Fenway Park's left field wall, developers want to build an eye-catching seven-story building as part of a huge $1.6 billion makeover that Boston officials have given the green light. This 129-foot building will take the place of the old Lansdowne Garage, nestled between Cask N' Flagon and House of Blues.

The Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group will move their headquarters into this 250,000-square-foot building. Shops will fill the bottom two floors, with office space taking up the next five levels. The rooftop will feature a special area for dining and events.

Work kicks off in 2026. The building will have underground parking for 130 cars, with a big screen showing Red Sox content sitting above the building's mechanical equipment.

"We are deeply rooted in timeless and beautiful architecture, spaces for many local retailers and restaurateurs, and the opportunity for the surrounding neighborhood to envelop historic Fenway Park with a diverse array of uses and places," said WS Development to World Baseball.

This new office building is just the beginning of the big Fenway Corners Project. The plan will remake 5.32 acres near the ballpark, putting up eight buildings that create 2 million square feet of mixed-use space along Jersey Street, Brookline Avenue, Van Ness Street, and Lansdowne Street.

After getting approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency in July 2023, the project will add more than 200 new homes. It's also making room for 40 retail spots, with a focus on local businesses.

Jersey Street will change from a busy road into a peaceful one-acre public space. New protected bike lanes, a bike hub, and wider sidewalks with new landscaping will make getting around easier. The improvements include Arthur's Alley, making it simpler to reach Lansdowne Station.

Three main groups are leading this big project: WS Development, Fenway Sports Group Real Estate, and the D'Angelo family - who own the Red Sox Team Store and '47 Brand.